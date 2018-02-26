Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Sea of yellow

1 Comment

A family enjoys the yellow carpet of some 300,000 field mustard plants at Hamarikyu Gardens in Tokyo

Teachers of English, look, the badly named "Rapeseed weed" has another name in English too!! "Field mustard" is very appropriate as mustard is edible.

