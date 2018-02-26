Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara picture of the day Sea of yellow Today 07:22 am JST 1 Comment A family enjoys the yellow carpet of some 300,000 field mustard plants at Hamarikyu Gardens in Tokyo © AP ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now! Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Christina Tsuchida Today 10:42 am JST Teachers of English, look, the badly named "Rapeseed weed" has another name in English too!! "Field mustard" is very appropriate as mustard is edible. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
1 Comment
Login to comment
Christina Tsuchida
Teachers of English, look, the badly named "Rapeseed weed" has another name in English too!! "Field mustard" is very appropriate as mustard is edible.