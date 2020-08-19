Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

See-through toilets

Transparent glass toilets have been set up at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo. The see-through toilets recently completed for public use turn opaque once the door is locked when used, as seen at right in this photo. The Nippon Foundation and Tokyo's Shibuya district government have started a program to build over a dozen restrooms in Tokyo, to dispel negative misconceptions regarding public toilets.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Weird..very weird.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nah. I tried one. Is pretty awesome. Is only see through if you don't lock the door. The glass are actually opaque. Meaning you can't see anything from outside or from inside once you lock the door. They also kept it pretty clean too.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I too was there 2 days ago checking our both parks. Pretty cool actually. No one there for such hype on these toilets. Would of been better to see them inside Yoyogi instead. Still pretty cool though. https://youtu.be/wIgNHlhLQXM

2 ( +2 / -0 )

