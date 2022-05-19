Environmental activists protest against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Japan's nuclear regulator on Wednesday approved plans by the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant to release its treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year, saying the outlined methods are safe and risks to the environment minimal.© AP
Seoul mates
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment