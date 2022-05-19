Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
picture of the day

Seoul mates

0 Comments

Environmental activists protest against the Japanese government's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday. Japan's nuclear regulator on Wednesday approved plans by the operator of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant to release its treated radioactive wastewater into the sea next year, saying the outlined methods are safe and risks to the environment minimal.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Cushion Foundations for Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Words We Use in English

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Making A Caesar Cocktail In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo