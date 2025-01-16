 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Shadow people

0 Comments

The shadows of people waiting at a traffic light are cast on the sidewalk in Tokyo on Friday.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Visiting Japan during the colder months?

Thrilling ski resorts, relaxing hot springs, and vibrant winter festivals, there's something for everyone!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

10 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Rent in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Nozawa Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Dontosai Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How To Get Into Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Tax Returns in Japan Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Easy Seaweed Recipes For People Who Need More Minerals In Their Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Saki Nakahara, Immigration Lawyer & Founder of Small Seasons & Co.

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog