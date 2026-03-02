 Japan Today
picture of the day

Shibuya Street Gallery

Veteran singer Sachiko Kobayashi, left, and renowned photographer Nagi Yoshida stand by a large-scale exhibition featuring portraits of diverse individuals connected to Shibuya. In the exhibition, “BAG@Shibuya 2-chome Street Gallery,” organized by Tokyo Tatemono, Yoshida showcases the subjects on construction site fences. Kobayashi described it as an example of Shibuya’s “world-class urban power.”

The exhibition locations include construction site fences at 12 Shibuya 2-chome, the Tokken International Building and the former site of the Tokken Nagai Building.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

