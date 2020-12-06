A mother and child in colorful kimono walk through a tunnel of torii gates for Shichigosan celebration at Hie Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. Japanese families celebrate the traditional event, usually held in November, by dressing up their children -- seven-year-old girls, five-year-old boys and three-year-old boys and girls -- and visiting shrines to celebrate children's growth and pray for their future well-being.© AP
Shichigosan celebration
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
B. Jay
753 shichi go san