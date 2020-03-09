Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
picture of the day

Shining light

0 Comments

Tokyo Tower illuminates the sky on Tuesday night.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of This Year’s Best Sakura Sweets From Japanese Patisseries, Cafes And More

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Gentlemen, Are Your Ready For White Day?

Savvy Tokyo