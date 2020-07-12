Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Shoe man

0 Comments

A shoe repair man tends to a customer in Tokyo on Monday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Nagoya—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Just How Much of the Yakuza Series is a Replica of Japan? A lot.

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #88: 400 Nurses Resign After Being Told They Won’t Get Their Bonus

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 27, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Kinbato, A Japanese Paloma Cocktail

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Outdoors

Ishigaki

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

The Making Of The Eternal Forest At Meiji Shrine

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 18-19

Savvy Tokyo