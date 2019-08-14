Short look

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman carries an Imperial Japanese flag as she visits Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday, the 74th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

© Reuters

That flat one doesn’t deserve anything better

Hopefully, Japan has learned that if you start a war, then you should be prepared to get spanked.

A woman carries an Imperial Japanese flag

To be entirely accurate it's not actually an Imperial Japanese flag. It's the JMSDF naval ensign still used today.

https://www.mod.go.jp/e/p_affair/answers/flag/index.html

