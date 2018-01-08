Sumo grand champion Kisenosato, second from left, performs his ring entry form at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Tuesday. The Shinto ritual is part of the annual New Year's celebrations at the shrine. Accompanying Kisenosato are Shohozan, left, Kagayaki, third from right, and referee Tamajiro Kimura.© AP
Showing his form
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
3 Comments
Login to comment
Chuichi Hashimura
Kisenosato, Shohozan and Kagayaki are not Mongolian sumo wrestlers. Kisenosato is the first Japanese-born wrestler to become yokozuna in 19 years. I know it is hard, but hang in there.
kawabegawa198
Yeah, but he really shouldn't be, should he? He clearly isn't good enough to be a yokozuna.
browny1
Kawa - totally agree. He's there by default and favoritism.