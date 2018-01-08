Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi
picture of the day

Showing his form

3 Comments

Sumo grand champion Kisenosato, second from left, performs his ring entry form at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Tuesday. The Shinto ritual is part of the annual New Year's celebrations at the shrine. Accompanying Kisenosato are Shohozan, left, Kagayaki, third from right, and referee Tamajiro Kimura.

Kisenosato, Shohozan and Kagayaki are not Mongolian sumo wrestlers. Kisenosato is the first Japanese-born wrestler to become yokozuna in 19 years. I know it is hard, but hang in there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kisenosato is the first Japanese-born wrestler to become yokozuna in 19 years.

Yeah, but he really shouldn't be, should he? He clearly isn't good enough to be a yokozuna.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kawa - totally agree. He's there by default and favoritism.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

