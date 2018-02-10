Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS
picture of the day

Showing their moves

Japan's Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the ice dance short dance at the Winter Olympics on Sunday. The pair finished fifth.

Chris Reed....of Japan! Thank you, that’s how the mixed here would like to be seen.

Nice work Chris.

Chris has a Japanese passport? Cool

Chris Reed, born and raised in the States. Apparently doesn't speak much Japanese. His older sister has actually skated for Georgia.

http://www.nytimes.com/2010/02/20/sports/olympics/20reeds.html

