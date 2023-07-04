Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Shrine visit

1 Comment

Geisha and maiko (apprentice geisha) visit Yasaka shrine in Kyoto on Wednesday to pray for good health and improvement in their performances. (Kyodo)

© Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
I love how in this era of woke politics and the new-style Puritanism it has engendered, there are still "apprentice Geisha" in the world's third-biggest economy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

