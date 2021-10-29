Locals dressed as the indigenous king and queen pose for a photo during a festival for the reconstruction of the fire-hit Shuri Castle at Shurijo Castle Park in Naha in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.© Kyodo
Shuri Castle king and queen
ebisen
As cosplay goes, this is quite impressive, got to give it to them..
nandakandamanda
King and Queen of Ryūkyū, surely.
Pukey2
The costumes, especially the man's, looks like a fusion of Japanese and Chinese. Back in the days when East Asian relations were so much better.
Kentarogaijin
Lol..
Numan
From the attire, one can see that the Ryukyu Kingdom is more culturally related to Mainland China than mainland Japan.
No wonder Okinawans especially the older generations do not like the J-gov.
zichi
Okinawa is already the second poorest of the prefectures. How poor would an independent one be? The base incomes only provide 5%.
Minticecream
It is good to see the rebuilding of Shuri Castle taking places after the fire. The rebuilding should be finished by 2026.
Minticecream
and the Okinawa government gets 60% its revenue from the Central Government. I wonder if they would be able to stand on there own, probably not.
OssanAmerica
The Ryukuan language is much closer to Japanese dialects, and genetically the people are even closer to the Jomon than most Japanese. The attire is the result of a long history of trade and relations, including being a tributary state of the Qing dynasty.
Pukey2
The Manchus and Han were culturally close, but their languages are totally unrelated.
Open-minded
@OssanAmerica
Wrong!
Read the last three sentences, so we are clear that you are not exactly correct. It is no different than the myth that Japan is a homogenous society!
True! Also, as well as the indigenous people of Taiwan and Hokkaido. Do not forget the Jomon were also heterogenous. China as people are starting realize with Uyghur and Tibetan people are ruled by the mostly Han people. China has many ethnic minorities on the mainland.
The Chinese kingdoms were already making contact with Ryukyu by the 3rd BCE. They described contact with them in various documents and their matriarchal system which was true in an early part of the Ryukyu people's history. By the 14th century many of the Ryukyu officials were descendant of the Chinese immigrants who were sent originally by the Chinese government.
This was all before the Japanese invasion by the 16th century. China already had a cultural and genetic foothold in the Ryukyu kingdom before Japan.