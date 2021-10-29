Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Shuri Castle king and queen

11 Comments

Locals dressed as the indigenous king and queen pose for a photo during a festival for the reconstruction of the fire-hit Shuri Castle at Shurijo Castle Park in Naha in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.

© Kyodo

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

As cosplay goes, this is quite impressive, got to give it to them..

10 ( +10 / -0 )

King and Queen of Ryūkyū, surely.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

The costumes, especially the man's, looks like a fusion of Japanese and Chinese. Back in the days when East Asian relations were so much better.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Lol..

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

From the attire, one can see that the Ryukyu Kingdom is more culturally related to Mainland China than mainland Japan.

No wonder Okinawans especially the older generations do not like the J-gov.

3 ( +7 / -4 )

Okinawa is already the second poorest of the prefectures. How poor would an independent one be? The base incomes only provide 5%.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It is good to see the rebuilding of Shuri Castle taking places after the fire. The rebuilding should be finished by 2026.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

 How poor would an independent one be? The base incomes only provide 5%.

and the Okinawa government gets 60% its revenue from the Central Government. I wonder if they would be able to stand on there own, probably not.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

NumanToday  01:27 pm JST

From the attire, one can see that the Ryukyu Kingdom is more culturally related to Mainland China than mainland Japan.

The Ryukuan language is much closer to Japanese dialects, and genetically the people are even closer to the Jomon than most Japanese. The attire is the result of a long history of trade and relations, including being a tributary state of the Qing dynasty.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

The Ryukuan language is much closer to Japanese dialects, and genetically the people are even closer to the Jomon than most Japanese.

The Manchus and Han were culturally close, but their languages are totally unrelated.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

@OssanAmerica

The Ryukuan language is much closer to Japanese dialects

Wrong!

in Ryukyuan, Shima kutuba, literally "Island Speech"), also Lewchewan or Luchuan (/luːˈtʃuːən/), are the indigenous languages of the Ryukyu Islands, the southernmost part of the Japanese archipelago. Along with the Japanese language, they make up the Japonic language family. However, the languages are not mutually intelligible with each other. Additionally, for socio-political and ideological reasons, they have often been classified within Japan as dialects of Japanese. The language shift towards the use of Standard Japanese and dialects like Okinawan Japanese has resulted in these languages becoming endangered.

Read the last three sentences, so we are clear that you are not exactly correct. It is no different than the myth that Japan is a homogenous society!

and genetically the people are even closer to the Jomon than most Japanese.

True! Also, as well as the indigenous people of Taiwan and Hokkaido. Do not forget the Jomon were also heterogenous. China as people are starting realize with Uyghur and Tibetan people are ruled by the mostly Han people. China has many ethnic minorities on the mainland.

The Chinese kingdoms were already making contact with Ryukyu by the 3rd BCE. They described contact with them in various documents and their matriarchal system which was true in an early part of the Ryukyu people's history. By the 14th century many of the Ryukyu officials were descendant of the Chinese immigrants who were sent originally by the Chinese government.

This was all before the Japanese invasion by the 16th century. China already had a cultural and genetic foothold in the Ryukyu kingdom before Japan.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

