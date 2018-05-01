Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai picture of the day Sit and think Today 05:56 am JST 2 Comments A man sits on the street as people walk to work outside a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday. © Reuters ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Reckless Today 06:53 am JST Very odd. He could be hungover or severely depressed. With jumping on to train track suicides a daily occurrence in Tokyo, I hope he is not thinking about that. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Jason'sWAY Today 07:20 am JST Maybe he dropped 1 yen, bent down to pick it up and then thinking to himself "I might as well take the opportunity to get some shuteye". Clever guy. By the 'WAY' speaking of 1 yen do you normally make an effort to pick one up or is that just for the under 40s? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Reckless
Very odd. He could be hungover or severely depressed. With jumping on to train track suicides a daily occurrence in Tokyo, I hope he is not thinking about that.
Jason'sWAY
Maybe he dropped 1 yen, bent down to pick it up and then thinking to himself "I might as well take the opportunity to get some shuteye". Clever guy. By the 'WAY' speaking of 1 yen do you normally make an effort to pick one up or is that just for the under 40s?