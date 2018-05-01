Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Sit and think

A man sits on the street as people walk to work outside a train station in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Very odd. He could be hungover or severely depressed. With jumping on to train track suicides a daily occurrence in Tokyo, I hope he is not thinking about that.

Maybe he dropped 1 yen, bent down to pick it up and then thinking to himself "I might as well take the opportunity to get some shuteye". Clever guy. By the 'WAY' speaking of 1 yen do you normally make an effort to pick one up or is that just for the under 40s?

