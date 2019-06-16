Skateboard skills

Misugu Okamoto of Japan competes in the women's park skateboard final during the Dew Tour at the Long Beach Convention Center on Sunday in Long Beach, Calif. Okamoto, who turns 13 next week, displayed a dominant performance in the event, a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Okamoto emerged as a major Olympic contender with a score of 63.16 in her final run in Long Beach, more than eight points ahead of runner-up Lizzie Armanto of Finland. Japan dominated the event, with 10-year-old Kokona Hiraki third on 53.06, Mami Tezuka fourth, reigning park world champion Sakura Yosozumi fifth, and Kisa Nakamura seventh.

