Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
picture of the day

Skateboarding toward Tokyo

Funa Nakayama of Japan competes in the Street Skateboarding World Championships finals, a qualifying event for Tokyo Olympic Games, in Rome on Sunday.

8 Comments
So, this picture is taken in Rome yesterday?

So sport events in Italy are allowed with spectators?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Yes, with severe limitations on the number of spectators. They must have a negative buffer and at least the first dose of vaccine. At the moment in Italy there are 40% of people with a first dose and 20% with the second dose. The situation is slowly going better however we have had 126,000 deaths.

https://lab.gedidigital.it/gedi-visual/2021/report-vaccini-anti-covid-aggiornamento-vaccinazioni-italia/

https://www.governo.it/it/cscovid19/report-vaccini/

4 ( +4 / -0 )

What irony, seeing Japan has been basically at war with skateboarders for decades and is one of the most restrictive countries regarding skateboarding.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nice! Many parks in Tokyo have good skateboard areas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Frontside board slide.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Nice! Many parks in Tokyo have good skateboard areas.

Actually, most prohibit it. Komazawa park and Setagaya are about the only two that come to mind. Should hopefully be a lot more as Japan as high hopes for lot of medals at the Olympics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I would like to see this young person wearing elbow and knee protection. In some countries in Europe skateboarding outside strictly controlled areas is illegal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Many parks in Tokyo have good skateboard areas.

Many areas of public and private property now have skateboard scratch marks now too.

Hope the event faceplants.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

