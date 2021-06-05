Funa Nakayama of Japan competes in the Street Skateboarding World Championships finals, a qualifying event for Tokyo Olympic Games, in Rome on Sunday.© AP
Skateboarding toward Tokyo
8 Comments
Monty
So, this picture is taken in Rome yesterday?
So sport events in Italy are allowed with spectators?
Yume
Yes, with severe limitations on the number of spectators. They must have a negative buffer and at least the first dose of vaccine. At the moment in Italy there are 40% of people with a first dose and 20% with the second dose. The situation is slowly going better however we have had 126,000 deaths.
https://lab.gedidigital.it/gedi-visual/2021/report-vaccini-anti-covid-aggiornamento-vaccinazioni-italia/
https://www.governo.it/it/cscovid19/report-vaccini/
Antiquesaving
What irony, seeing Japan has been basically at war with skateboarders for decades and is one of the most restrictive countries regarding skateboarding.
Reckless
Nice! Many parks in Tokyo have good skateboard areas.
Yukijin
Frontside board slide.
vendingmachinemusic
Actually, most prohibit it. Komazawa park and Setagaya are about the only two that come to mind. Should hopefully be a lot more as Japan as high hopes for lot of medals at the Olympics.
1glenn
I would like to see this young person wearing elbow and knee protection. In some countries in Europe skateboarding outside strictly controlled areas is illegal.
factchecker
Many areas of public and private property now have skateboard scratch marks now too.
Hope the event faceplants.