Slopestyle qualification

Japan's Ryoma Kimata competes during the men's snowboarding slopestyle qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, on Sunday. Kimata and compatriot Taiga Hasegawa booked their places in the final but big air gold medalist Kira Kimura was unable to advance from Sunday's qualifying round.

Big air silver medalist Kimata earned the fourth-highest qualifying score of 80.83 points for his second run at Livigno Snow Park, while Hasegawa's second-run 72.03 saw him through to the 12-man final in ninth place.

New Zealand's Dane Menzies topped qualifying after scoring 86.06 for his first run.

