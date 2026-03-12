A poster at a Tokyo subway station asks commuters not to walk up the escalator.© Japan Today
Slow ascent
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A smarter way for travelers to book a licensed guide in Japan!
Japan is famous for doing things efficiently, if not downright bureaucratically, so it is a little surprising how inefficient booking a private guide can be. Travelers often end up juggling emails, waiting for confirmations, and trying to find a guide who is both qualified and enthusiastic.
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sakurasuki
Good luck in trying that to people who try to catch train and meeting in Tokyo.