Image: CFOTO/Sipa USA via Reuters picture of the day Small Santas Today 06:31 am JST Today | 06:33 am JST 0 Comments Children play on a street decorated with Christmas decorations in Nagoya. © Reuters ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation! News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now. Click Here Your Dream Job in Shinjuku Study Abroad agency hiring for an Admin role- apply now! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment