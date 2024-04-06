Players of teams Japan and Hong Kong enter the field during the men Melrose Claymore final at the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament in Hong Kong on Sunday. Hong Kong won 22-10.© AP
Smoky entrance
piskian
This used to be a great event.
Not so much after the takeover by CCP.
Hawk
piskian,
Did you watch it? It looked to be a lot of fun up in the stands. They looked to be at capacity too.
It was the last one at this stadium, though. It will be moved to a bigger venue, with an extra 10,000 seats, from next year.
Congratulations to Hong Kong for winning the Melrose Claymore final, and the New Zealand men's and women's All Black Sevens teams for winning their respective main tournaments.