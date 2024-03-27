Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Smoky way

0 Comments

Visitors walk amid smoke from joss sticks at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Thursday.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog