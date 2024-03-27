Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Smoky way Today 06:22 am JST Today | 07:04 am JST 0 Comments Visitors walk amid smoke from joss sticks at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo's Asakusa district on Thursday. © AP ©2024 GPlusMedia Inc. Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian. Book Now Cherry Blossom Forecast Map 2024 When is peak bloom? Check GaijinPot's interactive forecast map to plan your cherry blossom viewing experience! See when the cherry blossoms will peak in your part of Japan! Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
