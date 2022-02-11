Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Snow monsters

2 Comments

Snow-covered trees are seen at a ski resort on Mt Moriyoshi in Akita Prefecture. The trees, which tourists call "snow monsters," are at their peak time for viewing.

© Kyodo

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

GREAT photo. Recognize a couple of ancestors there on the right.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Best to view such ‘monsters’ at night under a full moon.

Wish the actual photographer was credited for making that trek and reaching that altitude.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Iconic Gorges, Legends and UNESCO World Heritage Temples of Iwate Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Stay at Home Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

GaijinPot on Location: A Quest for Kurosawa

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrate With a Nutty Valentine’s Cheesecake

Savvy Tokyo

Planting the Seeds of Your Spring Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Understanding Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Much Does JLPT Level Affect Salary and Job Prospects in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Sweets To Say I Love You

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Visit to Iwate Prefecture Offers Visitors the Perfect Blend of Nature, Culture and History

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #166: You Can Only Trust Bodybuilders

GaijinPot Blog