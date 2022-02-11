Snow-covered trees are seen at a ski resort on Mt Moriyoshi in Akita Prefecture. The trees, which tourists call "snow monsters," are at their peak time for viewing.© Kyodo
Snow monsters
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
Snow-covered trees are seen at a ski resort on Mt Moriyoshi in Akita Prefecture. The trees, which tourists call "snow monsters," are at their peak time for viewing.© Kyodo
2 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
GREAT photo. Recognize a couple of ancestors there on the right.
snowymountainhell
Best to view such ‘monsters’ at night under a full moon.
Wish the actual photographer was credited for making that trek and reaching that altitude.