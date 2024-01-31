In this photo provided by Olympic Information Services, Rise Kudo of Japan competes in the men's snowboard halfpipe qualification Run 2 at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort during the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Dunnae, Gangwon Province, South Korea, on Thursday.© AP
Snowboard halfpipe
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation
Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)
Sign Up
No Comment
Login to comment