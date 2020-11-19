Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Social distancing

0 Comments

People practice social distancing during their lunch break in Tokyo on Friday.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

“Draw Your Happiness”: Get Into The Holiday Spirit With Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Charity Program

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Acne Troubles? Not Anymore With These Japanese Products Wonders!

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #105: Japanese Company Creates Business-card Face Mask

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog