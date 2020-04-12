Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Social distancing on subway Today 06:49 am JST Today | 06:51 am JST 1 Comment A woman rides a subway train in Tokyo on Monday. © AP ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Apartments in Japan The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan. English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required. Sign Up Study Japanese in Japan Apply to Japanese language schools in Japan with GaijinPot Study Sign Up Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment theFu Today 07:12 am JST Hopefully, she didn't touch anything. Mass transit is terrible for viruses that spread through contact. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
theFu
Hopefully, she didn't touch anything.
Mass transit is terrible for viruses that spread through contact.