COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Social distancing on subway

A woman rides a subway train in Tokyo on Monday.

© AP

1 Comment
Hopefully, she didn't touch anything.

Mass transit is terrible for viruses that spread through contact.

