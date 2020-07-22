Surfers wait for a wave at a beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday, which was a national holiday, "Umi no Hi," or Marine Day.© AP
Social distancing - surf style
3RENSHO
Longboards rule!
ebisen
3rensho, fully agreed. Especially on the Pacific coast, on most days, longboards provide the best experience, as you do get to catch tons of 3 foot waves and they're long and smooth as butter.