Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Social distancing - surf style

2 Comments

Surfers wait for a wave at a beach in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday, which was a national holiday, "Umi no Hi," or Marine Day.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Longboards rule!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

3rensho, fully agreed. Especially on the Pacific coast, on most days, longboards provide the best experience, as you do get to catch tons of 3 foot waves and they're long and smooth as butter.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog