Speed skating winner

Miho Takagi of Japan competes during the women's 1,000 meters at the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, on Saturday. Takagi, 29, won in 1 minute, 14.44 seconds for her fourth World Cup win over the distance after pipping Kimi Goetz of the United States by 0.01. Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands came third in 1:14.88. Japan's Wataru Morishige won his third straight men's 500 gold, clocking 34.69 for his fifth career victory in the World Cup. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada was 0.12 behind in second and Japan's Yuma Murakami 0.01 further back in third.

