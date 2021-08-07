Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Markus Schreiber
picture of the day

Stadium selfie

A family take pictures with the Olympic Stadium in the background on the observation platform Shibuya Sky in Tokyo on Saturday.

© AP

A family? Who won't take off their masks for such a memory? I've seen so much of that in Japan that I wonder why I bother returning. A three-year-old child being encouraged to take a photo of her mother, under the cherry blossoms really disgusted me. Does that baby girl even know what her mother looks like???

1 ( +3 / -2 )

And I have a photo of it. But JT doesn't allow us the opportunity to submit such images.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Horrible view of nothing but concrete.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Concrete, concrete, concrete, and a very boring stadium.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Selfie of their head and stadium? Why don't they just ask someone to take a photo of them in wide angle shot? Oh yeah, virus. Maybe with help of portable tripod, they can have a big picture with nice background.

Also there is nothing wrong by taking out the mask when taking a picture esp family photo

0 ( +0 / -0 )

