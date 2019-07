People walk under colorful paper streamers decorated at a shopping street to celebrate the Tanabata Star Festival in Hiratsuka, near Tokyo, on Friday. According to legend, deities Orihime (Vega) and her lover Hikoboshi (Altair), separated by the Milky Way, are allowed to meet only once a year on July 7. People in the country celebrate the festival by writing wishes on strips of paper and hanging them under bamboo trees.

