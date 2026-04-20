People line up for the new concentrated beverage product, "Starbucks Coffee Craft" in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Tuesday. This is the first time the cold beverage has been sold in the Japanese market. The premium concentrate is made with Arabica coffee and includes Iced Americano, Iced Latte and Iced Caramel Macchia. The event is a free tasting experience, touring a total of 30 venues in Tokyo and Osaka, until July 26.

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