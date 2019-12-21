Stellar finish

Lys Gracieux, right, races to victory in the 64th running of the Arima Kinen before a packed crowd at Nakayama Racecourse in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday. The retiring 5-year-old mare, ridden by Australian jockey Damian Lane, pulled around the pack in the final stretch of the 2,500-meter turf race and crossed the line in front by five lengths in 2 minutes, 30.5 seconds. Lys Gracieux, sired by 2005 Arima Kinen winner Heart's Cry, won Japan's top money prize of 300 million yen for capturing the second-to-last G1 race of the year in Japan and ends with 19 top-3 finishes over 22 starts. Lane, who along with trainer Yoshito Yahagi won the Arima Kinen for the first time, has steered the mare to victory in her last three races, including the Takarazuka Kinen in June and W.S. Cox Plate in Melbourne in October.

