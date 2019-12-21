Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Stellar finish

0 Comments

Lys Gracieux, right, races to victory in the 64th running of the Arima Kinen before a packed crowd at Nakayama Racecourse in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday. The retiring 5-year-old mare, ridden by Australian jockey Damian Lane, pulled around the pack in the final stretch of the 2,500-meter turf race and crossed the line in front by five lengths in 2 minutes, 30.5 seconds. Lys Gracieux, sired by 2005 Arima Kinen winner Heart's Cry, won Japan's top money prize of 300 million yen for capturing the second-to-last G1 race of the year in Japan and ends with 19 top-3 finishes over 22 starts. Lane, who along with trainer Yoshito Yahagi won the Arima Kinen for the first time, has steered the mare to victory in her last three races, including the Takarazuka Kinen in June and W.S. Cox Plate in Melbourne in October.

© Kyodo

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 51, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

8 Japanese Cooking Classes To Help You Feel More Confident In The Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Atami Adult Museum

GaijinPot Travel