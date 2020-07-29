Sticky situation

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike explains a sticker her government will require restaurants, bars and other nightlife establishments in the capital to obtain to certify they have taken adequate anti-coronavirus measures, on Thursday. Tokyo reported a single-day record of 367 new cases of the coronavirus the same day. An ordinance mandating the display of stickers will take effect on Saturday, she said. Koike also requested that such businesses operate between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday through the end of August, adding the metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen to each business abiding by virus-prevention guidelines.





