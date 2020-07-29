Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Sticky situation

0 Comments

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike explains a sticker her government will require restaurants, bars and other nightlife establishments in the capital to obtain to certify they have taken adequate anti-coronavirus measures, on Thursday. Tokyo reported a single-day record of 367 new cases of the coronavirus the same day. An ordinance mandating the display of stickers will take effect on Saturday, she said. Koike also requested that such businesses operate between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday through the end of August, adding the metropolitan government will pay 200,000 yen to each business abiding by virus-prevention guidelines.


© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Launching And Nurturing An Online Community In Japan With Amanda McCready

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiretoko Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel