Photo: KYODO picture of the day Streaming along Today 06:23 am JST Today | 06:25 am JST 0 Comments About 4,000 carp streamers flutter over a river in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday. © Kyodo ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment