Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Subway bad manners

A poster on a wall at a Tokyo subway station lists six annoying habits by commuters.

Silly thing looks like it was designed by the people behind the 1960's Batman TV show.

I'm surprised the oyaji picking his nose didn't make it.

Has common sense become a rare commodity?

