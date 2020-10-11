Photo: Japan Today picture of the day Subway bad manners Today 06:26 am JST Today | 06:27 am JST 2 Comments A poster on a wall at a Tokyo subway station lists six annoying habits by commuters. © Japan Today ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. Learn Japanese with Kumon Now! Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home. Apply Now EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 The first fair for internationals in Japan! Explore various kinds of booths to find English-friendly services. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment David Varnes Today 07:02 am JST Silly thing looks like it was designed by the people behind the 1960's Batman TV show. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Speed Today 07:12 am JST I'm surprised the oyaji picking his nose didn't make it. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) KnowBetter Today 07:14 am JST Has common sense become a rare commodity? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
David Varnes
Silly thing looks like it was designed by the people behind the 1960's Batman TV show.
Speed
I'm surprised the oyaji picking his nose didn't make it.
KnowBetter
Has common sense become a rare commodity?