Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

Subway manners

0 Comments

A poster at Ginza subway station offers advice on how to be polite in four languages.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese, Korean, Chinese: Which Language is the Easiest to Learn?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Best Christmas Markets In And Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #58: How To Make Japanese People Mad With One Hiragana

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

10 Winter Cocktails To Soothe Your Soul This Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog