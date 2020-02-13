Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Subway manners

Two manner posters are seen at a Toei subway station in Tokyo on Friday.

© Japan Today

Nice posters, but ...

... this can't be Japan - None of the people are wearing face-masks.

I've never seen a dog or a monkey riding the train.

