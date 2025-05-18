 Japan Today
Image: AP/Louise Delmotte
picture of the day

Subway snooze

1 Comment

A commuter sleeps while traveling aboard the subway in Tokyo on Monday.

Work until retirement age everyday until the last train, still got low wage, that just Japan. In other countries, you only work for how much you get paid.

