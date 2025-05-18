Image: AP/Louise Delmotte picture of the day Subway snooze Today 06:19 am JST Today | 06:20 am JST 1 Comment A commuter sleeps while traveling aboard the subway in Tokyo on Monday. © AP ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Video promotion Niseko Green Season 2025 Your Dream Job in Shinjuku Teach, lead, and inspire! Unlock your dream career with Jstyle Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment sakurasuki Today 06:57 am JST Work until retirement age everyday until the last train, still got low wage, that just Japan. In other countries, you only work for how much you get paid. -2 ( +0 / -2 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
sakurasuki
Work until retirement age everyday until the last train, still got low wage, that just Japan. In other countries, you only work for how much you get paid.