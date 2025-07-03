Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Summer in the city Today 05:43 am JST Today | 05:43 am JST 0 Comments People commute in 33-degree heat near Shinagawa Station in Tokyo on Friday. © AP ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free! Learn More Join teamLab! Innovate through Art Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment