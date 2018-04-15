Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Sumo at Yasukuni Shrine

Sumo wrestlers perform during an annual tournament at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo  on Monday.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

