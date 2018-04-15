Photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai picture of the day Sumo at Yasukuni Shrine Today 05:00 am JST 0 Comments Sumo wrestlers perform during an annual tournament at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday. © Reuters ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. Pocket Shelter App Download now! Learn More Package forwarding from USA to Japan Shop in the US, ship to Japan with our best shipping rates Planet Express Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
