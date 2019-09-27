Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: DAVID P MOORE
picture of the day

Sun's up

1 Comment

The sun rises over east Tokyo Saturday morning in this photo taken in Sumida Ward.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Stunning!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo