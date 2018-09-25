Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: NASA-A.Gerst/via REUTERS
picture of the day

Super typhoon

3 Comments

Super Typhoon Trami is seen from the International Space Station as it moves in the direction of Japan in this image obtained from social media on Wednesday.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Stay safe!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If its a super typhoon, lets hope its enough to give everyone a day off for some much needed rest..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Fish eye lens and a typhoon a size that would cover Asia entirely?

Yeah, right.  :)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

