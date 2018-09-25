Super Typhoon Trami is seen from the International Space Station as it moves in the direction of Japan in this image obtained from social media on Wednesday.© Reuters
Super typhoon
gogogo
Stay safe!
Aly Rustom
If its a super typhoon, lets hope its enough to give everyone a day off for some much needed rest..
maybeperhapsyes
Fish eye lens and a typhoon a size that would cover Asia entirely?
Yeah, right. :)