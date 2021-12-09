Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Surfing sunset

0 Comments

A surfer rides a wave with Mount Fuji in the background as the sun sets in Fujisawa on Friday.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Ho, Ho, Hotei: The Japanese Santa Claus

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Celebrate Motherhood and New Life with Kimono Maternity and Newborn Photography

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Like Working in an Izakaya in Hokkaido 

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog