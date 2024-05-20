Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike poses with the finalists of the SusHi Tech Challenge 2024 Startup Pitch Competition at Tokyo Big Sight on Tuesday. The competition was held as part of the SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program, Asia’s largest startup event. The event attracted 507 startups from 43 countries and regions, who competed with ideas to resolve issues facing cities around the world today.

The Grand Prize Winner, Tokyo-based Fermenstation, a startup using a cutting-edge fermentation technology to produce a wide range of products from unused resources, received a cash price of 10 million yen.

