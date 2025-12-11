 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Swans in the snow

0 Comments

Swans rest in the Kitakami River in the snow in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 9 – 15)

GaijinPot Blog

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Winter Destinations in Japan: Islands and Cities That Stay Sunny All Season

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog