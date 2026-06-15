A large school of fish swarms near the surface of the water beneath an angler's fishing line at Saikazaki harbor in Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture. The coastal waters surrounding the port are known for a rich marine ecosystem that supports both local recreational angling and a thriving commercial fisheries industry, supplying the harbor's famous daily markets with abundant seasonal catches.© Reuters
Swarm of fish
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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