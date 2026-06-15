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Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Reuters
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Swarm of fish

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A large school of fish swarms near the surface of the water beneath an angler's fishing line at Saikazaki harbor in Wakayama City, Wakayama Prefecture. The coastal waters surrounding the port are known for a rich marine ecosystem that supports both local recreational angling and a thriving commercial fisheries industry, supplying the harbor's famous daily markets with abundant seasonal catches.

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