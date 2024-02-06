Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Toru Hanai
picture of the day

Swifties

0 Comments

Taylor Swift fans pose for a photo at Tokyo Dome ahead of her concert on Wednesday.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot 6 Word Video Contest

Share your storytelling and video talents in the GaijinPot 6-Word Video Contest on the theme of “Japan & Relationships” for a chance to win a total of ¥75,000 in awards!

Entry deadline is Feb 26th

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Feb. 5 – 11, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How to Make a Survival Kit for Emergencies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Aso Cuddly Dominion

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ghibli-Inspired Date Ideas In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Aquas Shimane Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Okuizumo: Swords and Steel in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog