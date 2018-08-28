Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: CHINAMI TAKEICHI
picture of the day

Swimalong

Okinawa’s beautiful sea can be seen in the middle of Tokyo in Ginza Sony Park’s Sony Aquarium 2018. Boasting a variety of 25 species of fish taken from Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, including the gigantic Napoleon Fish, this outdoor fish tank is home to over a thousand sea creatures. The mini aquarium is on the ground floor of Ginza Sony Park and is on display until Sept 9. Hours: 10:00-23:00. Feeding takes place twice a day from 10:30 and 17:00.

