Photo: AP/Francois Mori
picture of the day

Tadao Ando exhibition in Paris

Japanese architect Tadao Ando draws a sketch during the opening of the exhibition "Tadao Ando, the Challenge" at Beaubourg Museum in Paris on Tuesday. Through the fifty major projects on show, illustrated via 180 drawings, 70 original plans and numerous slideshows, this retrospective charts the different periods of his career as an architect and highlights his major accomplishments, from the Azuma House in Sumiyoshi, in 1976 to the Bourse de Commerce (stock exchange) in Paris in Autumn 2019. The exhibition runs from Oct 10 to Dec 31.

That’s a fantastic photo of one of the world’s most overrated architects. Though that scribble on the board looks rather imaginative by Ando’s standards.

Google his Azuma House for a perfect example of his “iconic” designs.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

