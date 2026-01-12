 Japan Today
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Takaichi souvenir

A life-size cutout of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is displayed at a souvenir shop near the venue of the Japan-South Korea summit meeting in Nara, Takaichi's hometown, on Tueday.

© AP

