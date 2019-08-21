Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

Takoyaki robot chef

0 Comments

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike tries takoyaki made by an AI-driven cooking robot called OctoChef at the Takeshiba Summer Festival taking place at the Tokyo Takeshiba Terminal (https://www.tokaikisen.co.jp/en/boarding/terminal/) on Thursday. In photo below, Koike speaks to the visitor guidance robot Souta, with the security monitoring robot REBORG-Z in the background. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is showcasing the service robots that will be deployed during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. The robots that will perform a wide variety of tasks, including guiding visitors in multiple languages, catering, including cooking takoyaki and serving beer, as well as security monitoring.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Lively Hotel in Fukuoka Has a Free Beer With Your Name on It

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel