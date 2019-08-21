Takoyaki robot chef

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike tries takoyaki made by an AI-driven cooking robot called OctoChef at the Takeshiba Summer Festival taking place at the Tokyo Takeshiba Terminal (https://www.tokaikisen.co.jp/en/boarding/terminal/) on Thursday. In photo below, Koike speaks to the visitor guidance robot Souta, with the security monitoring robot REBORG-Z in the background. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is showcasing the service robots that will be deployed during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. The robots that will perform a wide variety of tasks, including guiding visitors in multiple languages, catering, including cooking takoyaki and serving beer, as well as security monitoring.

